​i-D cover star sasha lane fronts louis vuitton's spring/summer 17 campaign

Having appeared on the cover of i-D's latest issue wearing new season Louis Vuitton, American Honey star Sasha Lane has now been revealed as the new face of the brand's Series 6 campaign for spring/summer 17. The breakout American actor is joined by long-time Ghesquière muses Michelle Williams and Jennifer Connelly, Blue Is The Warmest Color star Adèle Exarchopoulos, as well as a cast of fashion's current faces: Sora Choi, Mica Arganaraz, Natalie Westling, Rianne Van Rompaey, Jean Campbell, Masha Skokova, and Alexandra Micu.

"Paris is the soul of this collection," creative director Nicolas Ghesquière says. "With its Right Bank / Left Bank duality, Paris is nourished by all artistic influences," he notes, adding, "It is to this cultivated, intellectual, original, and free-spirited Parisienne that I wanted to pay tribute".

Shot by Bruce Weber, with minimal makeup looks by Pat McGrath, the campaign is a celebration of Paris' intellectual and artistic culture. The cast appears as flâneurs, strolling along the banks of the Seine in the dramatic tailoring, futuristic silhouettes, and diaphanous black, white, and gold evening gowns of the spring/summer 17 collection.

Pausing at Place Louis Aragon, the campaign invokes the spirit of the surrealist poet, the Dadaist movement, and historic political protests that took place there. "It was here, in this very place, that Paris asserted its position as the most avant-garde city in the world, and it is this atmosphere of artistic enthusiasm that the photographer wished to bring back to life," a release from Louis Vuitton explains.