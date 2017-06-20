About

      photography i-D Staff 20 June, 2017

      how to make your hair iconic, the i-D way

      We combed (sorry, had to) through the archives to bring you some of the biggest, boldest, and spikiest looks by some very major hair talents. No one cares what you're wearing when your hair is this good.

      i-D Hair Week is an exploration of how our hairstyles start conversations about identity, culture and the times we live in.

      Photography Terry Richardson. Model Agyness Deyn. [The Birthday Issue, No. 84, 1990]

      Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugene Souleiman for Trevor Sorbie. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Stella Tennant. Polo neck by APC. [The Performance Issue, No.147, December 1995]

      Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugene Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Milla Jovovich [The Survival Issue, No. 149, 1996.]

      Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugine Souleiman. [The Hot Issue, No. 165, June 1997]

      Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Eugine Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Linda Bire. Linda wears dress by Andrew Groves. [The Supernatural Issue, No. 175, May 1998]

       Photography Craig McDean. Styling Edward Enninful. Hair Michael Boadi. Model Kiara at Model One. Snake print shirt from Equipment, Nanl pants from Laurence Corner, Cap by Kangol. [The Future Issue, No. 136, January 1995]

      Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugene Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Nadja Auermann. [The Boy's Own Issue, No. 142, July 1995]

      Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Eugine Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Kirsten Owen. Kirsten wears dress by Vivienne Westwood Gold Label. [The Supernatural Issue, No. 175, May 1998]

      Photography Richard Burbridge. Hair Eugene Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Colette Pechekhonova [The Serious Fashion Issue, No. 185, April 1995]

      Photography Jean Baptiste Mondino. Styling Zoe Bedeaux. Brett Anderson. Brett wears schoolboy suit by Agnes B [The Visionary Issue, No. 133, October 1994]

      Photography Mario Sorrenti. Hair Duffy at Streeters. Fashion Direction Alastair McKimm. Model Binx Walton at Next. Binx wears Rick Owens. [The Game Changing Issue, No. 345, Fall 2016]

      Photography Alasdair McLellan. Hair Paul Hanlon. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. [The !*#? Issue, No. 282, November 2007]

      Photography Craig McDean. Hair Guido Palau. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Kate Moss at Storm. [The Streakers Issue, No. 221, June 2002]

      Photography Angelo Pennetta. Hair Luke Hersheson at Julian Watson Agency for Daniel Hersheson. Styling Poppy Kain. Model Xiao Wu Jen at IMG. Xiao wears top Toga. [The What Is Love? Issue, No. 333, Fall 2014]

      Photography Harley Weir. Hair Cyndia Harvey at Streeters. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. Model Nyaueth Riam. Nyaueth wears top Viktor & Rolf haute couture. [The Creativity Issue, No. 348, Summer 2017]

      Photography Sølve Sundsbø. Hair Luigi Murenu at Streeters USA. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Jourdan Dunn. [Best of British Issue, No. 297, March 2009]

      Photography Daniele + Iango. Hair Luigi Murenu for John Frieda. Styling Alastair McKimm. Model Liya Kebede. [The Define Yourself Issue, No. 309, Fall 2010.]

      Photography Emma Summerton. Hair Sam McKnight at Premiere for Pantene. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Jourdan Dunn. Jourdan wears coat and belt Dolce & Gabbana. [The To Die For Issue, No. 291, September 2008]

      Photography Josh Olins. Hair Shon at Julian Watson Agency. Model Kristen McMenamy at DNA. Kristen wears dress Gareth Pugh. Crown Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. [The Hedonist Issue, No. 313, Summer 2011]

      Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Sam McKnight at Premier. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Stella Tennant at Viva. Stella wears jacket Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquiere. [The Hedonist Issue, No. 313, Summer 2011]

      Photography Benjamin Alexander Huseby. Hair Tina Outen at Streeters. Styling Elgar Johnson. Model James Rousseau. James wear t-shirt Gucci. [The Collectors Issue, No. 328, Winter 2013]

      Photography Willy Vanderperre. Hair Anthony Turner. [The Music Issue, No. 335, Pre-Spring 2015]

      Photography Matthew Stone. Hair Alex Brownsell at D+V. Styling Matthew Josephs. Jacket Balmain. [The Just Kids Issue, No. 320, Pre-Fall 2012]

      Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Yusef Williams. Fashion Direction Alasdair McKimm. [The Music Issue, No. 335, Pre Spring 2015]

