how to make your hair iconic, the i-D way

i-D Hair Week is an exploration of how our hairstyles start conversations about identity, culture and the times we live in.

Photography Terry Richardson. Model Agyness Deyn. [The Birthday Issue, No. 84, 1990]

Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugene Souleiman for Trevor Sorbie. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Stella Tennant. Polo neck by APC. [The Performance Issue, No.147, December 1995]

Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugene Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Milla Jovovich [The Survival Issue, No. 149, 1996.]

Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugine Souleiman. [The Hot Issue, No. 165, June 1997]

Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Eugine Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Linda Bire. Linda wears dress by Andrew Groves. [The Supernatural Issue, No. 175, May 1998]

Photography Craig McDean. Styling Edward Enninful. Hair Michael Boadi. Model Kiara at Model One. Snake print shirt from Equipment, Nanl pants from Laurence Corner, Cap by Kangol. [The Future Issue, No. 136, January 1995]

Photography Craig McDean. Hair Eugene Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Nadja Auermann. [The Boy's Own Issue, No. 142, July 1995]

Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Eugine Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Kirsten Owen. Kirsten wears dress by Vivienne Westwood Gold Label. [The Supernatural Issue, No. 175, May 1998]

Photography Richard Burbridge. Hair Eugene Souleiman. Styling Edward Enninful. Model Colette Pechekhonova [The Serious Fashion Issue, No. 185, April 1995]

Photography Jean Baptiste Mondino. Styling Zoe Bedeaux. Brett Anderson. Brett wears schoolboy suit by Agnes B [The Visionary Issue, No. 133, October 1994]

Photography Mario Sorrenti. Hair Duffy at Streeters. Fashion Direction Alastair McKimm. Model Binx Walton at Next. Binx wears Rick Owens. [The Game Changing Issue, No. 345, Fall 2016]

Photography Alasdair McLellan. Hair Paul Hanlon. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. [The !*#? Issue, No. 282, November 2007]

Photography Craig McDean. Hair Guido Palau. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Kate Moss at Storm. [The Streakers Issue, No. 221, June 2002]

Photography Angelo Pennetta. Hair Luke Hersheson at Julian Watson Agency for Daniel Hersheson. Styling Poppy Kain. Model Xiao Wu Jen at IMG. Xiao wears top Toga. [The What Is Love? Issue, No. 333, Fall 2014]

Photography Harley Weir. Hair Cyndia Harvey at Streeters. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. Model Nyaueth Riam. Nyaueth wears top Viktor & Rolf haute couture. [The Creativity Issue, No. 348, Summer 2017]

Photography Sølve Sundsbø. Hair Luigi Murenu at Streeters USA. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Jourdan Dunn. [Best of British Issue, No. 297, March 2009]

Photography Daniele + Iango. Hair Luigi Murenu for John Frieda. Styling Alastair McKimm. Model Liya Kebede. [The Define Yourself Issue, No. 309, Fall 2010.]

Photography Emma Summerton. Hair Sam McKnight at Premiere for Pantene. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Jourdan Dunn. Jourdan wears coat and belt Dolce & Gabbana. [The To Die For Issue, No. 291, September 2008]

Photography Josh Olins. Hair Shon at Julian Watson Agency. Model Kristen McMenamy at DNA. Kristen wears dress Gareth Pugh. Crown Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. [The Hedonist Issue, No. 313, Summer 2011]

Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Sam McKnight at Premier. Fashion Direction Edward Enninful. Model Stella Tennant at Viva. Stella wears jacket Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquiere. [The Hedonist Issue, No. 313, Summer 2011]

Photography Benjamin Alexander Huseby. Hair Tina Outen at Streeters. Styling Elgar Johnson. Model James Rousseau. James wear t-shirt Gucci. [The Collectors Issue, No. 328, Winter 2013]

Photography Willy Vanderperre. Hair Anthony Turner. [The Music Issue, No. 335, Pre-Spring 2015]

Photography Matthew Stone. Hair Alex Brownsell at D+V. Styling Matthew Josephs. Jacket Balmain. [The Just Kids Issue, No. 320, Pre-Fall 2012]

Photography Paolo Roversi. Hair Yusef Williams. Fashion Direction Alasdair McKimm. [The Music Issue, No. 335, Pre Spring 2015]