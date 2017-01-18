About

      music Wendy Syfret 18 January, 2017

      hear willow smith cover joanna newsom

      The eternally impressive teen has shared two videos of her version of 'The Book of Right-on.'

      Willow Smith has shared two new videos on her Facebook and Instagram that see the teen star covering Joanna Newsom. In both she's offering her version of "The Book of Right-on" from the folk musician's acclaimed debut album The Milk-Eyed Mender. Across the Super-8 style clips Willow also shows off her guitar skills. Although brief, the performances are sweetly serene, causing us to wonder if a side-trip into folk could be in the cards for the over-achieving adolescent. 

      Read: Willow Smith inhabits a world fueled by an imagination and inquisitiveness. Check out her cover story, shot by Tyrone Lebon. 

