head to california with renee carey's sun-kissed straight ups

Marlon Rabenreither, 27, East Hollywood

What do you do? I'm a songwriter. My projects are Gold Star and a group called C.G. Roxanne & The Nightmares

What are you wearing head to toe? I'm wearing 501s, a shirt by my friends at Filth Mart and a pair of Essex boots I bought in Vienna.

How would your friends describe you? You should ask them.

What was the last song that got stuck in your head? "Coney Island Baby" by Lou Reed.

What is your New Year's resolution? Read more books.

Ariel Beesley, 27, East Hollywood

What do you do? I'm a musician. A song I wrote is on the radio right now! "Love Me Better."

What are you wearing? I love sets so I'm wearing my favorite one. And ever since I went to Paris I can't take this beret off.

How would your friends describe you? Ahh this is always a strange question to answer. Always laughing? Silly?

What's the best thing about being young in 2017? Even though one could argue that this is a pretty fucking awful year in the world, young people seem to be very awake and determined for change. I think being able to use social media has really given young people a platform to have their voices heard, and that's pretty cool.

What are you up to this weekend? This weekend I'm in NYC! I surprised my best friend for her birthday and my boyfriend's band is playing a sick show.

Harrison Paul Roberts, 31

What do you do? Creative outlaw.

What are you wearing head to toe? Silver, turquoise, denim, and leather.

How would your friends describe you? Wild and peaceful, reverent and free.

What was the last song that got stuck in your head? The Mothers of Invention, "The Air."

What are you up to this weekend? Traveling through Germany, Spain and Portugal.

What is your New Year's resolution? To always do whatever's next.

Steve Lee, 33

Where are you from? Born and raised in Los Angeles!

What do you do? I'm a partner at Slow Culture Gallery in Chinatown. I'm also a photographer and somehow book a model job here and there.

What are you wearing from head to toe? Korean hair, Garrett Leight shades, Fucking Awesome jacket, Hanes shirt, Dickies, Uniqlo socks, and Chucks. Pretty much a Pinterest mood board.

How would your friends describe you? Socially awkward Steve?

What was the last song that got stuck in your head? Barry Manilow, "Copacabana."

What is your New Years Resolution? Stay proactive, keep a positive mental attitude, cherish family and friends. Life is too short to not!

Langley Fox Hemingway, 27, Idaho

What do you do? Artist and model.

How would your friends describe you? I wouldn't want to assume anything.

What was the last song that got stuck in your head? Jewel, "You Were Meant for Me."

Cara Stricker, Sydney

What do you do? I'm a director and music producer.

What are you wearing head to toe? Modern Organic Singlet, Karen Walker jeans, vintage French boots.

How would your friends describe you? Lover.

What was the last song that got stuck in your head? Ariel Pink's cover of Donnie & Joe Emerson's "Baby."

What's the best thing about being young in 2017? We all have the energy to make a difference.

What is your New Year's resolution? Focus, create, make, and listen.