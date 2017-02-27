hayao miyazaki is 'hard at work' on new feature film

After announcing his retirement in 2014, legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki has struggled to embrace the quiet life. At the end of last year it was reported that he wanted to come back to work for one more project, and now it seems like he's going to do it.

Speaking at an event, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki told a Los Angeles audience that the animator was "hard at work" on a new feature, and was jumping right in without a script. Suzuki added that when Miyazaki's home studio started work on The Red Turtle, "He didn't like it that someone else was making a film at Ghibli" and started to develop his own project.

While no solid details have been released, it's rumored the project will be a longer version of Boro the Caterpillar, an animated short that screens at the Ghibli museum in Tokyo. While Suzuki didn't confirm or deny this, he did conclude: "All I can say is that it's really interesting." For now, familiarize yourself with his rumored source material.