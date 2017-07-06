have a look at these exclusive pictures from cara’s new film 'valerian'

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

The transition from Very Successful Supermodel to Bonafide Movie Star is a perilous one, fraught with many "stick to what you know" snarks and mean little trolls, and Final Destination Part 182 "blonde girl number 2" offers, probably. But it's a road that Cara Delevingne and her Equally Famous Eyebrows have navigated with ease, as evidenced by her almost complete mission to traverse every film genre ever. There was the Paper Towns — the coming of age rom-com in which she proves her American accent y'all; Kids in Love, the film so indie it took three years to complete because #funding, or maybe it wasn't very good, don't know, haven't seen it; and Suicide Squad, in which Cara effectively played two people, plus a giant monster thing because in acting, the more range you can squish into one film the better.

And soon there will be Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Luc Besson's new and much anticipated sci-fi film. And if there is one French auteur who knows about turning supermodels into superstar actresses, it is Luc Besson, who's The Fifth Element catapulted Milla Jovovich to fame and fortune. In Valerian, Cara will flex her badass space muscles and spawn a million Halloween costumes. I mean, just look at these square millennial pink sun/laserbeam/not-actually-sure-of-their-official-purpose glasses.

That's not actually Cara, although there is an insanely uncanny resemblance, amirite? That's Valerian, played by Dane DeHaan, who you may recognize as the hunky Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

So, the plot: Valerian and Cara are a team of Special Operation agents charged with maintaining order in the 28th Century, i.e. somewhere between 2701-2800, i.e. a very long time away. Of course, order is not maintained — because that wouldn't make a very good film now would it — and the pair embark on a journey of danger and expanding metropolises and silvery bald alien creatures like this.

Need a side of hot and steamy romance with your sci-fi? There's that too — just look at the saucy snap above of Cara straddling a hot boi on a deserted island under a cloudless sky surrounded by aquamarine H20, because remember, this is make believe and that literally never happens in real life, in fact it is probably more far-fetched than the silvery alien situation.

So go forth and get your Halloween brainstorming hats on folks. And excited, get that, too.

