harmony korine’s next project will star matthew mcmonaughey as a beach bum called moondog

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Harmony Korine is officially at work on his first feature film since the 2013 neon opus, Spring Breakers. The new film, titled The Beach Bum, will star Matthew McConaughey. Korine is again writing the script and directing, as he did with Spring Breakers — famously penned in a Florida motel during real-life Spring Break. It's being billed as an irreverent comedy, geared around McConaughey's character Moondog, "a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large," as per Deadline.

Production studio NEON partnered with VICE to pre-buy the rights to the film in America — and Korine hasn't even started shooting it yet! "Harmony is like family to me, and to all of us at VICE for over a decade," VICE Chief Creative Officer Eddy Moretti said in a statement. "And finally we can work together creatively on his most ambitious, hilarious, and oddly existential film."

The Beach Bum is scheduled to hit theaters in 2018.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article stated that the film is a loose sequel to Spring Breakers. The article has been updated to reflect that The Beach Bum is a standalone project.