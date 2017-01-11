harley weir shoots sexy new balenciaga campaign for demna gvasalia

When Demna Gvasalia sent models down the runway in pieces made of spandex at Balenciaga's spring/summer 17 presentation last year, it instantly breathed new life into the old fabric. In his hands, the material typically associated with 80s aerobics work outs became sleek, modern, and weirdly sexy.

For the latest Balenciaga campaign, Demna has worked with celebrated young British photographer and i-D friend Harley Weir on a series of images that further explore the tactile and fetishistic nature of the spring/summer 17 collection. Shot in front of swathes of luscious fabric, the images feature Grace Bol, Shujing Zhou, and Eliza Douglas, all three Balenciaga muses who modeled in the historic label's last show. In each image his signature all-in-one stocking boots are paired with key pieces from the collection.

And while these campaign shots are special, particularly due to the interesting way the pair generally approach sexuality in their work, this isn't the first time Gvasalia and Weir have worked together. Interestingly, Harley was invited to model in the Vetements fall/winter show staged in an underground Parisian sex club in 2015. She also photographed one of the brand's early lookbooks.

Completing the campaign's dream team is stylist Lotta Volkova, a long-time creative collaborator of Gvasalia's at Vetements and now Balenciaga.