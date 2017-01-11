About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion Briony Wright 11 January, 2017

      harley weir shoots sexy new balenciaga campaign for demna gvasalia

      The young photographer captures the collection that reinvented spandex and explored the intimate relationship between couture and fetishism.

      When Demna Gvasalia sent models down the runway in pieces made of spandex at Balenciaga's spring/summer 17 presentation last year, it instantly breathed new life into the old fabric. In his hands, the material typically associated with 80s aerobics work outs became sleek, modern, and weirdly sexy.

      For the latest Balenciaga campaign, Demna has worked with celebrated young British photographer and i-D friend Harley Weir on a series of images that further explore the tactile and fetishistic nature of the spring/summer 17 collection. Shot in front of swathes of luscious fabric, the images feature Grace Bol, Shujing Zhou, and Eliza Douglas, all three Balenciaga muses who modeled in the historic label's last show. In each image his signature all-in-one stocking boots are paired with key pieces from the collection.

      And while these campaign shots are special, particularly due to the interesting way the pair generally approach sexuality in their work, this isn't the first time Gvasalia and Weir have worked together. Interestingly, Harley was invited to model in the Vetements fall/winter show staged in an underground Parisian sex club in 2015. She also photographed one of the brand's early lookbooks. 

      Completing the campaign's dream team is stylist Lotta Volkova, a long-time creative collaborator of Gvasalia's at Vetements and now Balenciaga. 

      Credits

      Text Briony Wright

      Photography Harley Weir

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, balenciaga, harley weir, demna gvasalia, fashion, fashion news, campaigns, spring/summer 17, spring/summer 17 campaigns

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features