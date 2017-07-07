hang out with blink-182’s travis barker, mtv cribs style

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

As the ever reliable Wikipedia tells us, "Blink-182, an American rock band, has released seven studio albums, one live album, two compilation albums, three video albums, two EPS, twenty-four singles, six promotional singles, and twenty-two music videos." Their latest music video, for new single "Home Is Such a Lonely Place," comes in three versions — one for each handsome tattooed band member.

If, like us, you grew up in the 90s and had any sort of taste, you were probably a huge Blink-182 fan. Left feeling ancient and asking "What's My Age Again?" their current line-up might look a bit different to how you remember them, but perhaps you already knew that. Minus Tom DeLonge (who left for the second time a couple of years ago) Travis currently remains alongside Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio. Knowing that it's "All The Small Things" that count, the new visuals are shot home movie style and feature Travis giving his very cool kids transfer tattoos, cuddle puddles with his dogs on the skate ramp, and his 13-year-old son playing drums live for the band.

"It's always fun shooting with the homie Jason Goldwatch," Travis told us. "He did a great job at capturing a day in my life. Me hanging with my kids, bandmates, and life on the road." Check out the lo-fi video below!

Read: Jay-Z's powerful new video takes on racist cartoons.