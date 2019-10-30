see photos from the opening of supreme's san francisco store

Last week, Supreme’s store in San Francisco finally opened — not that we knew anything until a few days before, in typical secretive style. It’s the fourth Supreme store in the US, after Manhattan, Brooklyn, and LA, and is sure to means queues round the block for the Market location. SF, at first glance, may seem like a weird choice for a store, until you remember that it wasn’t always tech bro hell, and is the home of Thrasher magazine (and ton of skaters, natch) At 4,500 square feet, the store pretty massive, replete with ramp and three “Priest” sculptures by Mark “Gonz” Gonzalez. Photographer Sandy Kim was there to chronicle the opening night at the store and the ensuing afterparty at The EndUp, with friends of the brand, including Bill Strobeck, Tommy Guerrero, and John Cardiel turning up to celebrate Supreme's latest milestone.