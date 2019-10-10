artist carrie oyama unveils artwork in collaboration with creative growth

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

On Friday 4 of October Simon Holloway and Alessandra Carra, respectively creative director and CEO of renowned brand Agnona, together with Creative Growth Art Centre, GARAGE and fashion insiders, hosted a dinner party during Frieze in order to celebrate NY-based artist Carrie Oyama, class 1948.

The Italian brand decided to donate the proceeds of the event to The Creative Growth Art Centre, an association for artists with developmental, intellectual, and physical disabilities founded in 1974 in Oakland, California. Its mission is based on the fact that art should be considered a fundamental part of the human experience, and for that should be preserved, protected and be accessible to any kind of person. The Creative Growth Art Centre aims to represent and offer a safe space for artists, providing them studios for their artistic growth and galleries where they can exhibit their pieces.

Carrie Oyama, who in the 60s attended the NYC’s School of Visual Arts, entered The Creative Growth Art Centre in the early 80s, when her creative practice was still making ceramic sculptures. Nowadays Oyama is internationally renowned for her pictorial style, made up by essential lines, easily associable to the ones of Egon Schiele. Her lines, mostly black and white with some rare tints of colour, are delicate and interconnected with one another, transforming bodies and details in an intricate web of elegant paths. These create a game of perspectives, where the eye of the viewer has to go back to the image several times before realizing its true meaning.

Oyama’s peculiarity is that she draws with her “wrong” hand—meaning the left one—with the conscious intention of bringing into her work chaos and casualties as conceptual elements. By doing this, the artist leaves space for the drawing to emerge naturally from her subconscious, stimulated by memories, photographs and her imagination, without putting herself in a position of judgment towards the ongoing process.

For Agnona, the artist created an extremely versatile bag in a number of just a hundred, with precious embroideries on cashmere from which her linear figures surface. This event was able to homage the most diverse artistic practices, types of creative processes and the different backgrounds of the participants; making this collaboration a successful appreciation of the concept of ‘art’ in all its aspects.

Here, you can participate in a virtual tour of The Creative Growth Art Centre.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.