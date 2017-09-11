nicki minaj, future, and lil yachty hit philipp plein's runway

What we texted our friends:

"Hurry! They're serving hamburgers and champagne right now."

"Currently watching Nicki Minaj play around with Snapchat filters."

"OMG Teyana Taylor just did a death drop on stage!"

In the designer's own words: "Fashion is made in the streets. Not in the atelier."

The venue: The show was held at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom. The crowd of fans eager to get in went down the entire block and even spilled out into the street. At the end of the show, everyone jumped on stage and began dancing the night away.

The piece we want: There were plenty of bedazzled t-shirts, but the standout had to be the men's t-shirt saying "GOOD GONE BAD" with a, erm, sexually adventurous Cinderella on it. We knew Cinderella had a dark side.

Special guests: Everyone and their mama! Fifth Harmony, Nicki Minaj, and Paris Hilton watched the show. Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor (in a killer leotard), and Rae Sremmurd walked the stage.

OMG moment: Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese kicked off the show by climbing into a giant martini glass, naked, and splashing around.





Wildest beauty look: The ankle-length braided ponytails the female models whipped around like nunchucks.

Best Instagram:

It will be remembered as: The biggest hip-hop infused spectacle of the season.