area took us back to high school

The venue: The show took place on the rooftop of The New Design High School on the LES. To reach the amazing view, guests walked through the school's hallways — which were decorated with real flyers for an after school feminist club. Looks like the students at The New Design are woke.

What we texted our friends:

"Walking through this high school is bringing up memories of getting detention."

"I've found my next vacay look: A military hat, a fluorescent floral wrap dress, and Foxy Brown hoop earrings."

"Is it just me or does the hair look like Cynthia's from Rugrats?"

On the speakers: The perfect artist to listen to while beachopping in these sundresses, of course: Sade.

Look we want now: The purple glittered-out slip dress with pink strawberries embroidered on it.

Best Instagram:



It will be remembered as: The realization of our homeroom daydreams.