lorde takes out a newspaper ad to celebrate female musicians

Lorde almighty. After sewing a Jenny Holzer poem to her dress at the Grammys on Sunday, in protest of the award ceremony’s bizarre, antiquated gender-bias, Lorde has gone a step further. With only one solo female artist walking away with a win in a major category (Alessia Cara), the Kiwi singer has taken out a hand-drawn advertisement in the New Zealand Herald that shouts-out and celebrates her fellow talented female musicians — all of whom deserved, but did not receive, awards this year.

“I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you also for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!” the note reads. The ad also shouts out how excited she was to meet Stevie Nicks, how soft Jay-Z’s hands are, Blue Ivy Carter, SZA, Kendrick “Kung Fu Kenny” Lamar, and fellow Kiwi Chelsea Jade.

The note was especially poignant considering at the beginning of the month, US rabbi Shmuley Boteach took out an ad labelling her a “bigot” in the Washington Post, after she cancelled her tour-stop in Tel Aviv, Israel. This decision was made after much thought and consideration, in protest of the “Israeli government’s policies of oppression, ethnic cleansing, human rights violations, occupation, and apartheid”. Soon after, over 100 artists signed a letter supporting Lorde’s decision.

