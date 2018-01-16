stream all grimes's favorite music, from aphex twin to enya

Grimes’s Spotify playlists are so good they make the end of the world sound appealing. While the Canadian alt-pop princess hasn’t yet been offered a job at the streaming giant, she might be more fluent than the former U.S. president in Spotify’s extensive catalogue. Grimes has now blessed fans with five(!) mood-specific playlists from her own personal rotation. “Not heavily curated, just 'at home' vibes,” she posted on Twitter along with a screenshot of a list titled “Musiq 4 Drawing.”

Other collections include “bopsz?” and “depression,” a selection of emo cuts from Burial and The Smashing Pumpkins to Taylor Swift and My Chemical Romance. “Playing Bloodborne” — named for the buzzy action role-playing video game — is a mostly instrumental collection that includes Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch‘s score from Blade Runner 2049. Also, Enya!

The playlists offer plenty of Grimes-endorsed jams from all across the spectrum, with “bopsz” clocking in at an impressive 39 upbeat bangers. And it might not be long before we have some original music from everyone’s favorite art angel — Grimes has been teasing a follow-up to her 2015 album, telling fans last month that she has finished all the songs. If what she’s been listening to is any indication, it might be her most genre-defying effort yet.