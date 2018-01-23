watch timothée chalamet rap cardi b’s bartier cardi

Image via Instagram / Instagram

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Two highlights of 2017’s pop culture sphere: 1: Timothée Chalamet’s ascent to superstardom via Call Me by Your Name. 2: Cardi B dropping a hip hop track so tremendous that hasn’t had the music industry so shook since Nicki Minaj’s bar in "Monster". Now 2018 has gifted us the surprise marriage no one saw coming: Timothée Chalamet rapping Cardi B’s " Cartier Bardi".

On the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards — which he walked with his mother, because he is a saint — Timothée was asked about his love of Mary J. Blige and Cardi B. “Well, they're both New Yorkers, they're both from the Bronx,” he replied. “I know Cardi B is from the Bronx, I’m pretty sure Mary J Blige is from the Bronx. My grandparents are from the Bronx, I lived in the Bronx”. Timothee added: “The music is lit, I was listening to it on the way here.”

When asked what his favorite Cardi B song Timothée confirmed, unsurprisingly, “It’s gotta be

"Bodak Yellow", but " Bartier Cardi" just came out which is fantastic”, before proceeding to actually rap a little of the latter track, on camera, a guttural growl emanating from his perfectly chiseled jaw, his mom performing backup dancer duties in the background. For most people, this would be a terrible decision and would require 24 hours of dedicated effort to remove all traces from every social media platform, but it’s Timothée. So it’s not. See for yourself below.