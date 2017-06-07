gypsy sport's latest campaign stars nyc's anti-prom kings and queens

It's here, it's queer, and it's on a boat — it's Brujas's annual binary-busting formal party, #ANTIPROM. This year, the Bronx-born skate crew is taking the punch bowl and plastic crowns to the high seas of NYC, aka the Hudson River. Brujas has hooked up with beloved pan-gender label Gypsy Sport to ensure the affair is everything a traditional high school prom isn't.

Before the cruise kicks off next Thursday, with Cardi B plus a host of underground music legends, Gypsy Sport has created a special campaign starring its favorite #ANTIPROM kings, queens, and anything in-betweens. The campaign was shot just down from Brujas's home 'hood, in Washington Heights. Check it out below and grab your boarding pass for the Pride Month extravaganza here. Tickets are available in traditional two-packs and polyamorous packs of four.