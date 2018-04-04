the gosha rubchinskiy brand as you know it is over

According to the designer’s Instagram account, Gosha Rubchinskiy is over. Or at least changing. “We will stop Gosha Rubchinskiy brand as you’ve known it,” the post began. “We will stop seasonal collections. Instead, something new is coming.” Cue shock, excitement, horror, trepidation. Feverish questioning: what’s next for Gosha?



Having launched collaborations with Burberry and Adidas, and having just completed a fantastic trilogy of homecoming shows across Russia, we always suspected something different would be coming next, if not exactly the end of seasonal collections. Especially as the Russian shows were three of his best, suggesting new ways the designer could put his Moscow skate world into a wider global context.

We’ve reached out to Gosha for comment, but the only info we have on the future, so far, comes via an interview yesterday on Hypebeast, where the designer revealed he would be opening his first standalone shop in Moscow is coming this year, called Oktyabr.

In the interview he also spoke about the importance of not getting stuck in a creative rut: “I can stop my brand and photography tomorrow and start something else. It will be interesting because I have a story. If you have a story, you can do whatever. It’s important to try new things through different means. I can be anyone, like a gardener growing beautiful flowers. Why not?”

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.