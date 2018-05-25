raf simons will show in paris again

Photography Raf Simons.

Paris — seems like it’s all the rage this season. Yesterday, the venerable Florentine house of Gucci announced that they’d be moving the spring/summer 19 show to Paris in September. “After cruising New York, London, and Florence, France was the most natural and organic landing place for Gucci. I wanted to pay my homage to this incredibly important and fundamental country for our culture and history,” Alessandro Michele told WWD.

Now, Raf Simons is joining the ranks of Francophiles, by announcing that he will show his eponymous line in Paris this June, during menswear. “Following three successful seasons in New York, Raf Simons will be showing his spring/summer 19 collection in Paris on June 20 at 9:30pm,” read this morning’s short but sweet announcement.

Sweet for Paris, not so much for New York, where Simons has added some high concept glamor to the schedule for the past three seasons. His last collection, where models walked out on a decaying banquet, was particularly lauded for its drug-induced symbolism and club atmosphere. Perhaps the chief creative officer of Calvin Klein wants to differentiate between his two lines, or maybe he just feels like a summer in Europe. Whatever the reason, New York’s loss is the capital of fashion’s gain.