    baz luhrmann directed the new h&m x erdem campaign

    Grab some hayfever pills.

    Georgie Wright

    Oct 26 2017, 2:08pm

    This article was originally published by i-D UK.

    Erdem x H&M have released the Baz Luhrman-directed short film The Secret Life of Flowers for their collaboration campaign. And as you'd expect from three blockbuster names, it's a grandiose flowerbomb of epic proportions.

    There's glamourous boys and girls, an enigmatic matriarch figure, a mansion, unrequited love, and a spring that never ends. It's essentially a modern day Great Gatsby, which isn't really surprising given that Baz directed that film too.

    The collaboration drops in stores November 2, and will probably sell out in about 3 milliseconds, so get a move on.

    In the meantime, cop a look at this pretty little film, and imagine how many hayfever pills they had to drop.

