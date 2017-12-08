willow smith's greatest musical inspiration is michael cera

Hopefully Michael Cera has a secret internet presence, because the elusive actor is otherwise missing out on some sweet content. For instance, this photo of his face posted by Willow Smith, which is the same as all these photos of his face, except extra glowy and captioned with love hearts. Or this tweet posted by Willow Smith, which reads, “Michael Cera is extremely beautiful.” Michael Cera definitely has the internet, because the two artists finally collaborated last year on Willow’s sublime track “twentyfortyeight 2.0” despite not having met IRL. In fact, Michael Cera is actually the reason Willow learned guitar.

In an interview with Vulture, the youngest Smith kid revealed some of the inspirations for her genre-spanning recent album, The 1st. She named her mom, bell hooks, and the artist also known as Paulie Bleeker. “I’ve listened to so much music in my life, but the thing that really pushed me to start playing guitar was Michael Cera’s album True That. It’s so insane. He’s not even — he’s definitely a musician, but he doesn’t put himself out as a musician. So the fact that he was the one who inspired me to start playing is just so random. I can’t believe it.”

It’s not altogether shocking that Cera’s eclectic low-fi/folk album struck a chord with Willow, who has explored an expansive range of homespun sounds throughout her musical career. But at the same time, it’s nice to know that Willow — future master of quantum physics and holographic realities — is also capable of geeking out over cute Canadians.