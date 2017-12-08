premiere: la timpa’s surreal new video takes cues from harmony korine and gus van sant

Image courtesy of LA Timpa

It’s been nearly two years since i-D first met LA Timpa — the Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist and producer who crafted Animal (a compelling five-song EP) by transforming raw recordings of dripping faucets into deconstructed dream-pop. At the time, LA Timpa (born Christopher Soetan) had recently relocated from his parents’ place in suburban Toronto to the city’s thriving downtown. He recorded most of Animal’s vocals — abstracted but evocative, almost like a gestural painting — in the stairwell of his building, after his friends had gone to sleep.

Today, LA Timpa returns with “Blue Animal.” Though its name harks back to the Animal EP, the track doesn’t sound much like its menagerie of predecessors. Its dreamy drum machines and warm synths feel more akin to Dev Hynes than Death Grips. Not to mention, LA Timpa’s vocal is much clearer. His harmonies seem somber, but sweet and true.

Although “Blue Animal” was initially recorded during the making of Animal, “I had a strong feeling that this song had a different energy of its own,” LA Timpa tells me over email. “So I held onto it until I got the chance to work on it at a studio with a producer, and that's where I put down new vocals with my raw voice for the first time.”

Another first: “Blue Animal” sees LA Timpa step behind the camera for his directorial debut. Long inspired by Harmony Korine, he takes cues from the Nashville auteur's own inaugural project, Gummo, by way of its disconnected collection of scenes. “Whereas the song feels straightforward and in-your-face, the video is random in nature and has a non-linear storyline,” he explains.

“I wanted to capture a lot of long and short shots of...nothing, with little to no connection to each other. There's nothing building up to a final conclusion,” LA Timpa adds. Rather, it’s about, “capturing these people with very little direction while not trying to force a narrative of some sort.” He cites Gus Van Sant as another influence. And yet — in “Blue Animal’s” brilliant styling and casting choices — you can see flickers of Derek Jarman, Kahlil Joseph, and Ray Petri.

LA Timpa says “Blue Animal” is just the first of many more self-directed visuals to come (plus a new EP), so stay tuned. Given the exciting evolution in his sound — from urgent experimentation to a progressive pop approach — we can’t wait to see where he takes us next.

latimpa.bandcamp.com