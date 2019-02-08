daily horoscopes: february 8, 2019

The Moon is in bold Aries, today, and no one wants to compromise.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can stay true to you without burning any bridges.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

What you think people want from you and what you want to do may feel especially at odds, today. Pick one to commit to and run with it. The vacillation is what will drive you up a wall and keep you from getting anything done. The only way you’ll be able to know which vision will feel best to execute is to do it. Work in solitude or encourage a full group effort, but don’t try to straddle the line between the two.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

The worst thing you could do, today, is second-guess yourself. You know what you want, and having a one-track-mind about it is the only way to truly get all you need to get done, today. Whenever you feel the need to back-track or worry, take a deep breath and remember that there is nothing set in stone about what you need to be doing and how it needs to look. Give whatever is lighting you up your best effort, and deal with whatever happens because of that when you get to it.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It will be hard to listen to anything that doesn’t resonate with your perspective, today. The key is to listen, anyway. At the core, you want to be heard, and today is a “you get what you give” kind of situation. Knowing the other person’s view will help you to say what you need to and genuinely connect, rather than alienate yourself or the other person and squander any potential lessons or camaraderie that could have come out of it. When you’re feeling heated, take a step away and breathe. Nothing good will come from fighting or steam-rolling, today.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your desires feel especially pressing and hard to tame, right now. Your job is to be the mediator between what you want and what you think you need. Weigh your options against what your larger goals for the month, year, and your life in general are. You know that any veering off in a direction that doesn’t align with where you want to go will take you a while to recover from. So, choose your moves wisely and be willing to accept the consequences if you decide to go against your better judgment.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

There is a strength in saying no when something is still interesting to you or may be a good opportunity but just isn’t aligned and you know it. You will have to make some kind of choice like this, today. If you put your attention on whatever is “good” or “interesting” your mind, body, and spirit will be consistently split between a million different things. Make a list of how you’ll know when something is just right for you and where you are right now. Anything that doesn’t fit that criteria is a opportunity for you to practice saying “no.”

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Your want to be seen and your fear of the vulnerability that comes with it is strong, today. Your best bet is to take the risk. What’s the point of living if you’re going to stay small and only do things that are comfortable? You are who you are and you know what you have to offer. Demonstrate this in some significant way and let the people who understand, respect and want to support it, do so, and let anyone else make their exit. Today is an exercise in building your confidence and facing your fear.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t ask for advice if you don’t want it, or are not ready or willing to integrate it. You’re more sensitive to people acting like they know what’s best for you than usual, today. Practice thinking about what your intention is before asking questions and, if you do ask for advice, be specific about the kind of insight you’re looking for. Otherwise, you could end up soured on a person or relationship that had lots of potential to give you what you need.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s going to be hard for you to be open to the possibilities before you, and not have tunnel-vision, but it will be necessary. A “my way or the highway” attitude when you’re not actually certain of what will be the best way is just you letting your ego to take the wheel. Try to be as humble and curious as you can about all of the roads you could take to get to your proposed destination. The best road will be whichever allows for ease, not whichever one will make you “right.”

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re feeling extra sympathetic towards your friends and lovers, today, but don’t let this mean you take on their struggles as your own. The best thing you can do is offer support and be a sounding board. Don’t offer to do anything for anyone, or give definitive advice about what to “do,” and consider any request to take on anything that isn’t your burden on seriously before agreeing. What is at stake is this person’s ability to make their own mistakes and your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. It’s all about those boundaries.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

How have you been holding yourself back, lately? In what ways have you remained tethered to your comfort zone or been subservient to someone else’s vision for you? These situations will feel agitating to you, today, and it’s best to plan an escape route that allows you to move on and keep the contact rather than burn the bridge, today. Whatever you do, don’t just eat the frustration; use it to help you determine what you do want, be grateful for the experience you have had, and move forward.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your heart is wherever your passion lies, today, and it will be hard for you to commit to doing anything that doesn’t feel good immediately. When deciding whether or not to engage with something, assess its long term benefits. Lots of things feel good in the moment but turn out to be a bad idea. Stay connected to yourself and your larger intentions for your life and energy to ensure the choices you make are ones that truly serve you.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your urge to stick to what you know is strong, today. Before you follow it, ask yourself, why? What experience, feeling, etc, are you trying to get from walking the same path? What do you think this routine will offer you that will help you grow? If you are currently okay with getting the same results by doing the same thing, then that’s one thing, but if you are hoping to move on and up, it will require some discomfort and creativity. Choose your path wisely.