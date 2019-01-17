looks like rihanna is getting her own luxury fashion house

Photo via Instagram.

On Tuesday, Rihanna stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of gold sunglasses with “Fenty” spelled out across the side, and as you can imagine, she caused quite the stir. Were they part of a forthcoming line? The internet is unsure, but multiple sources told WWD that Rihanna is in secret talks with French luxury powerhouse LVMH, obviously home to Fendi, Christian Dior, Kenzo, Givenchy, etc., to launch a fashion house under her very own name. If this splendid news is true, Rihanna’s brand would be the first Bernard Arnault has launched since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

It seems likely, given that it was also reported that LVMH has handpicked a number of employees from Louis Vuitton and Celine, as early as six months ago in Paris, to begin working with Rihanna on the project. “It is understood her collection with LVMH will span ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, and could be released in tandem with her ninth album, expected out sometime later this year,” one source told WWD..

Considering the wild successes of Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, and Puma x Fenty, Rihanna’s continued work in the world of fashion is no surprise. With not only the house of Rihanna in the works, but also the promise of the pop star's first album since 2016’s Anti, 2019 is shaping up to be the year of Rih.