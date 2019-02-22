montreal musician homeshake made us this chill af mix

“Mac DeMarco’s ex-guitarist makes sleepy, sexy love songs,” we told you when we introduced you to talented Canadian Peter Sagar, aka HOMESHAKE, back in April 2017. Since then, he’s built up a cult following with his minimal R&B meets mellow funk and only went and released another album last week! Out now on Sinderlyn, Helium is a beautiful, synth-heavy and introspective record. Something to soundtrack your comfortable silences with.

Thoroughly impressed with the record, we asked if he’d make us a mix. He obliged. Mashing up Leonard Nimoy’s Star Trek-inspired A Visit To A Sad Planet with music from the likes of Prince, Tirzah, and Yves Tumor, it’s a weird but wonderfully chill piece of work. Asked to describe his dreamy creation, Peter played the whole thing down, telling us to expect, “mostly songs with piano in them, and some others to tie it all together”. You’ll love it.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

