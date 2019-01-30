justin bieber just launched his own fashion line

via Drew House Instagram.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Fenty, Yeezy, and now Drew House: the line between the fashion industry and the music industry is growing ever blurrier, as Justin Bieber becomes the latest in a long line of musicians to launch his own label.

Drew House, which takes its name from Justin Drew Bieber’s middle name, dropped yesterday, but for fans of both streetwear and Biebs, the hype has been building for quite some time. On Christmas Day Justin posted an Instagram pic of himself wearing slippers featuring Drew House’s Nirvana-inspired smiley face logo and surrounded by some seriously bedazzled Drew House custom jewellery. His wife, Hailey, also lent a bit of publicity to the label, sharing a photo of her new husband’s slippered feet on her Instagram on the same day.

Bieber secured the trademarks for THE HOUSE OF DREW, LA MAISON DREW and DREW all the way back in February 2018, and now it’s finally here. Drew House’s first unisex and sustainable collection features classic streetwear staples -- crewnecks, hoodies, tees, pants and shirts -- with some heavy Mid90s-meets-Yeezy vibes and a lotta lotta muted neutrals. The ‘about us’ section of the label’s website is similarly understated and mysterious, reading “drew house is a place where you can be yourself. blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl wear like you don’t care. come chill. k. bye.”

Maybe that ‘wear it if you want whatever’ mentality is lazy reverse psychology 101, but like… we immediately want one of every piece so congrats Justin it’s working.

