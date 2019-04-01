are y/project trolling with these denim panties?

Image via Y/Project Instagram

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

It might be the year of yeehaw and new frontiers in denim, but that hasn’t stopped people from getting themselves worked up about the latest controversial jean design to go viral. Courtesy of Parisian brand Y/Project, we can now welcome jean panties to the fold.

The “janties” — as they’ve been dubbed on social media — are taken from designer Glenn Martens spring/summer 19 Y/Project collection and cost around $315. What’s clear is that these aren’t merely denim versions of panties, but actual jeans (with pockets, although probs unlikely to be able to keep your phone in them) that have been shaped into underwear.

As with most viral fashion stories, the “janties” have had people on Twitter debating everything from their practicality to whether or not they’d give you chafing (probs, tbh). Someone even called them a “jean diaper”.

So are Y/Project trolling us all with the “janties”? Well, according to Glenn Martens the idea for the whole collection is about simplifying and playing around with construction. Indeed, a look through the collection shows the juxtaposition between sensory-disturbing ugliness and imagination-igniting creativity, layers of discombobulated and deconstructed elements creating a whole that is chic and provocative.

Nevertheless, whether you might actually decide to wear the “janties” is up to you, your style and your relationship with anti-chafing remedies.

