'black panther' has officially infiltrated new york fashion week

Screenshot via YouTube

Designers have been gleaning inspiration from comic books with increasing frequency as of late. Miuccia Prada’s spring/summer 18 collection is dotted with sketches of female comic book characters, Prada’s wide panels appearing on button downs and trench coats. Moschino has released phone cases starring Olive Oyl from Popeye (which debuted as a weekly newspaper comic in 1919). Now, one of the most highly anticipated Marvel Comics films to arrive in years, Black Panther, has inspired ten designers to stage a NYFW show in its honor. The show will feature special pieces inspired by the technologically advanced, afrofuturistic world of Wakanda, the hidden African society Black Panther comes from. Three of the designers — Brother Vellies, Douriean Fletcher, and Josh Bennett — will be providing previews of their respective Black Panther-inspired capsule collections. The others will be present avant-garde, specially crafted garments. So, basically, it’ll be pretty hard not to find a BP piece that suits you.

As reported by WWD, the designers taking part in the show will include Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, Fear of God, Ikiré Jones, Laquan Smith, Sophie Theallet, and Tome. “I was honored, and I saw the film with my partner,” Ikiré Jones told WWD. It’s an attempt to help uplift the voices of people who have been marginalized historically and in the present day, both in the U.S. and globally… It’s beautiful aesthetics, but it’s a subversive way to talk about the refugee crises, globalization, ethical waste, ethical labor, and labor practices.”

Black Panther has infiltrated all sectors of pop culture. Kendrick Lamar executive produced a stellar soundtrack for the film. Taking inspiration from the bygone format of 90s soundtracks, the album features new music from juggernauts like SZA, Q-Tip, and The Weeknd. In addition, a number of celebrities and online Gofundme campaigns are raising money to provide free screenings of the empowering film to black children. On top of it all, pre sales of Black Panther tickets are officially higher than any superhero film ever. It’s clear: Black Panther represents a watershed moment for diversity and representation in superhero films.