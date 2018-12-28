get down to busy p’s fully french playlist this nye

Pedro Winter circa 1995, courtesy of Instagram

New Year’s Eve is a busy night for DJs. While you thought you had a hard time weighing up party options, DJs will often get booked to play them all and spend the subsequent 24 hours darting across time zones. As an international man of music, Ed Banger Records boss and Parisian producer/DJ Busy P has seen in the New Year all over the world. “The most exotic one was in New Zealand with my friend DJ Mehdi in 2010,” he remembers. “We were on the East side of the island in Gisborne, the first city on the planet to celebrate the New Year. The jet lag was hardcore. In fact, it was hard to know what year we were in.”

This time around, however, there’ll be no jet lag come 31 December. “I’m playing Paris! It’s been so long since I played at home for NYE! We’re invading our favourite French brasserie in Barbes with Breakbot, Myd and lots of cool kids.” Sounds like a lot of fun. Fancy partying in Paris but have no plans to be there at the fin d’année? Lucky for you, Busy P has curated us a very French New Year’s Eve playlist.

“Here are my favourite songs of 2018, 100% French artists,” he says of the eclectic soundtrack that features everyone from Claire Laffut and Christine and the Queens to Bagarre, Malik Djoudi and Kiddy Smile. “I’ve done it like a radio mix, starting with groovy melodic songs, going into hip-hop and ending with uptempo electronic jams.” One last thing… any resolutions for 2019, Monsieur Pedro Winter? “More fun, more music, more love, more life!”

Ed Banger Records are throwing a huge party at London’s Electric Brixton on 25 January 2019. The line-up includes sets from SebastiAn, Breakbot, Riton, Vladimir, Cauchemar, Myd and Busy P himself. Grab your tickets here.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.