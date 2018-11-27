daily horoscopes: november 27, 2018

There’s quite a lot going on in the stars, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see what it might look like to get in on all of the goodness.



Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your mind may be abuzz today with all of the possibilities of where to go next. Don’t overwhelm yourself with “maybe”s that never materialize into anything. If something feels right for both where you are in your life right now and with where you want to go, sit down and make a loose plan to help you execute. You’ve got this, but it will only happen if you commit.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may have a little extra spring in your step, today, and it’s just what the doctor ordered. Make use of the extra umph you’re channeling by taking a small risk that has the potential for big pay-off. This is the time for trial and error, as the spotlight will swing your way soon and you’ll want to be ready.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Intellectual ideas mean very little if they remain in your head, or in small circles where everyone agrees. Try to bring your knowledge to new places, today. Lots of people could benefit from your perspective, just make sure to find the right delivery, first.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

A little structure goes a long way when you usually go without. Try to implement structure in your life in new ways, today and throughout the week, to test what keeps you on track. Get creative and commit once you’ve found something helpful, so that you can see your important visions through.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your planet gets some help from Daddy Saturn, today, which may be able to give you a whole new lens on how to create containers for your creativity and passion. Carve out space to explore, to plan, and to execute and you’ll fall asleep feeling accomplished and ready for more.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Today is a good day to think about how the tasks you often do as favors can be turned into something bigger. You deserve to be compensated and recognized for the things you’re good at. Think about what people often ask you to do and see how you can create new boundaries of exchange around it that feed you instead of deplete you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

There’s no one like you, Gemini. This is your superpower. Today, your self-expression and individuality deserve some space on center-stage. Whether through creative endeavor, conversation, or plans for the future, find space that allows you to just be and see what comes from it, sans expectation or self-judgement.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Once you tap into your focus, today would be a good day to dig into the meat of some money matters. If you feel like you’ve been treading water financially, now is the time to strategize for how you are going to shift gears and utilize the wealth you have to thrive.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your mind may be a bit busy, today. Beware of letting this turn into anxiety. You have all of the time you need to try everything you want to. If you feel like your life is clogged with other things that would get in the way of this process, it’s time to declutter to make room.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The amount of electricity and leverage you have access to today is truly a gift. Cherish what is being given by throwing your self-doubt to the wind and just pick one thing to really go for, today. There’s no better time than now, eh?

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Everyone else will be trying to ask your opinion, today. Only give as much as you feel comfortable giving. People will run you dry if you let them. So, practice some discretion and set boundaries that allow you to save some of your ideas and brain power for yourself.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Now is the time to really do something with the insight you gained during your season, and in general up until now, this year. Don’t let all of the growing pains you’ve experienced go to waste by sitting stagnant. It’s time to really step into the power you were born to have.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.