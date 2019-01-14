mm6 margiela rerelease iconic charity aids collection

In 1994 Martin Margiela himself created a T-shirt bearing the slogan “There is more action to be done to fight AIDS than wear this T-shirt but it’s a good start”, and donated a portion of the money generated through sales to renowned French AIDS charities AIDES and the OTB Foundation.



Maison Martin Margiela has gone through a fair few changes over the last two and a half decades, but they’re still committed to supporting this very worthwhile cause, and to celebrate this 25th anniversary the T-shirt is being reissued.

The slogan made a glorious comeback at LFW last September as part of the brand’s MM6 show, featuring on T-shirts and deconstructed into bags and boots, but also printed inside garments and on tucked away cotton labels.

As before a portion of the profits will go to AIDES, a community organisation founded in 1984 to help fight HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis, and to improve the lives of those infected and affected by the disease. The house will be a large donation to the charity and such is the support of Margiela for AIDES that they’re the charity’s second biggest benefactor.

The shirts are available to buy today online and in store. So what are you waiting for.

