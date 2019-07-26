While influencers might be losing their influence, with a new study finding that fewer people are engaging with their posts, it appears that there is one celebrity influencer whose shine simply cannot be diminished: Kylie Jenner. Hopper HQ recently released their “Instagram Rich List,” which revealed that the youngest of the Kardashian clan, and the second most followed Kardashian after sister Kim, is the highest paid influencer in the world.

We could stop there, but the report ranks Instagram users and social media stars by influencer category, such as celebrity, beauty, fashion, fitness, and by location, how many followers they have, and by how much they earn per sponsored post. Move over Kim, because Kylie reportedly makes just over $1.2 million per image, compared to her older sister’s $910k. Either way, it’s an incredible amount of money to post a selfie with the caption “what we really do in the restroom.” What we really want to know, however, is how much of a cut best friend @stassiebaby, aka Anastasia Karanikolaou, is making from their non stop display of BFF-ness. Jordyn must be livid.

