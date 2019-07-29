‘i know what you did last summer’ is set to become an amazon series

Over the years, and with increasing frequency, we’ve seen a number of fantastically bloody horror reboots, from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Ring to Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria. The latest is perhaps the most exciting yet — I Know What You Did Last Summer is being made into a tv series by Amazon Studios.



Jim Gillepsie’s 1997 teen slasher film follows the story of four friends bound by a tragic accident, in that the summer prior they accidentally ran over a fisherman and tried to cover up his death. A year later, they receive a frightening letter in the mail insinuating that their crime is known, and the star-studded cast, which includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Philippe, are thrown into a frenzy and terrorized by a ruthless killer with a hook hand.

While this cast will be nearly impossible to top, we have some ideas of who we hope will make the highly-anticipated reboot. Given the success and sensation of Euphoria, obviously Zendaya and Hunter Schafer have earned their place in the horror classic. And since Stranger Things has yet to be renewed for a fourth season and Riverdale is set to wrap filming soon, we think Finn Wolfhard and KJ Apa should be free.

The “young adult horror series” will reportedly be produced by James Wan, who made Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious, alongside the original film’s producer Neal H. Moritz. Watch the trailer for the original I Know What You Did Last Summer below.