daily horoscopes: april 10, 2019

Everything may feel extra heavy, today.

Don’t let it make you second-guess yourself.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for guidance on how to integrate the lessons the weight is trying to teach you.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You may be easily discouraged if you compare where you “should” be with where you’re at, today, but the pressure you’re feeling is not about how far along you are. The planet Saturn has come to make sure that what you’re doing aligns with your values and long-term goals. Getting “ahead” is a moving target. There is always more to do and new goals to achieve. Real, measurable success comes when you check in to see how well you are acting in integrity. It’s not about where you’re going, but how you get there, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If you’re having a hard time seeing the “pay off” from your hard work, lately, you may just not be looking in the right places. If what you’re doing feels fulfilling and authentic to you, or if it helps you to take care of yourself and help others to do the same, that is the best pay off you could ask for. Be willing to shift your focus away from needing external validation that what you do is important, or you will never feel like enough.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It will be very easy to get frustrated with yourself, today, as you may have less energy than normal. It’s your day to learn how to ask for help and accept additional hands when you need them, however that may look. You may have never had to ask for assistance in the way you’ll need it today, and this is a lesson in both vulnerability and trust. Don’t be too proud to reach out, or the things you really care about and need to tend to will suffer.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It will be really easy to dwell and stress over all that’s “going wrong” for you in your work and life, right now. This doesn’t help anything or anyone. In fact, what you put your attention and focus on is what grows. Do the best you can to continuously re-direct your sights back to what’s working and what you’re grateful for. This is where the magic will happen and where you’ll find the solutions to pull you out of the funk.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You will be challenged to stand strong in your beliefs and convictions, today, even when the world or people around you want to make you feel unsure. Plan for the things you will say to yourself or the ways you will take care of yourself when these moments of confrontation occur. Every human on this Earth has their own version of “right” and “wrong” and lives their life according to their own set of principles. You deserve to do the same. Figure out what your best response is when this notion gets challenged and today could be life-changing.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The urge to mold yourself, your opinions, tone, and your self expression, into forms that are most palatable for others will be strong, now. Don’t give in. The more you shut away the parts of yourself that you find hard to love and integrate, the more anxiety and fear your possession of them will cause you. Aim to show up to any and all spaces in the same exact way: authentic to what feels right and good for you in that moment. Projects or relationships that require you to be any other way won’t last very long or give you what you truly need and want, anyway.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may be feeling the pressure from people around you, right now, whether or not anything’s been said. Know that whatever pace of growth feels good to you should be the one that the people in your life respect and support. If the advice or energy they give you seems to come from a place of judgement, take a close look at their place in your life and if they should be there, right now. You deserve to have only honest love and support surrounding you. If this doesn’t feel like the case, begin to make changes to make it so, even if it means going solo for a little bit.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your self-criticism may be through the roof today, which may also lead you to do the same to others. It’s your job to check yourself, Scorpio. You know that you’re doing your best and that the people around you are, too. If you truly don’t feel like this is the case, it’s your job to approach the subject compassionately and with the intent to support and uplift, both for others and yourself. You have a lot of power. Use it to help yourself and others feel valued and capable and you can’t go wrong.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You don’t like being told what to do, and you may be in some very restrictive business and interpersonal relationships, right now. Remember that you have the power, Sag. Use the frustration you are experiencing now to set the standards for your future collaborations and relationships. The rest of the time you have in your current bindings can be used to learn more about yourself and how to get what you want out of these kinds of situations. It’s a “when you know better, you do better” kind of situation, for now.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your obsession with being “good”-a good person, partner, business owner, artist, etc-is not helping you, right now. Your aim to please is taking you away from who you are and the things that make you a “good” leader. Get back to your compass, whatever that is, today. Return to the set of morals and values you live by and use these to make your decisions instead of doing what other people think you “should” do or looking for what is objectively “right.” People-pleasing never got anyone anywhere interesting.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Beware of making your point of view too rigid, today. Discernment is good, but when nothing seems to fit your version of perfection or correctness, we’ve got a problem. The best way to keep this in check is to think about your motives: Why do you hold a specific idea or opinion so firmly? Are you willing to let go of notions that come from scarcity, judgement and insecurity within you? Will you be able to spot when you’re doing this? These are the questions of the day.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Things may be falling away that you use to think were a sure thing. Trust that their absence is making space for something better to replace them, but also give yourself the proper time to grieve and process. Letting go is usually not a one-and-done thing, but a long-term, continuous commitment to choosing things that are better for you. Instead of dwelling on what you no longer have, get excited about all that has yet to come and begin to prime yourself for its arrival.