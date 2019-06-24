prada are rethinking their cult nylon designs

Courtesy of Prada

As fashion brands all rush to figure out how they can reduce their ecological footprint, Prada has announced a new initiative that’s all about recycled nylon, which is great because ever since Miuccia brought back the brand's cult nylon bags the fabric has once again become a house signature.

This new project, called Re-Nylon, is the part of the brand’s move towards sustainability, after their recent announcement that they'll abandon the use of fur. It begins with a line of classic Prada bags recreated using a new nylon called ECONYL, created from a mixture of recycled and purified plastic waste collected from oceans, fishing nets and textile fibre waste. According to a press release, through a “process of depolymerization and re-polymerisation”, the yarn can be recycled over and over again without losing any quality. The true definition of forever fashion.

The bags launching in the collection include the belt bag, the shoulder bag, a tote bag, a duffle and two Prada backpacks, with every aspect made with environmentally friendly materials. The luxury label also announced that they will be donating a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the range to projects related to environmental sustainability. Fab.

Prada have committed to increased sustainability by pledging to make the switch from virgin nylon to ECONYL by the end of 2021. “This project highlights our continued efforts towards promoting a responsible business,” said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Marketing and Communication.“ This collection will allow us to make our contribution and create products without using new resources.”

Want to know more about that “process of depolymerization and re-polymerisation”? Well, Prada have teamed up with National Geographic for a collection of five videos that will show how the recycled plastics and other materials end up as ECONYL yarn. The first episode takes us to Phoenix, Arizona, showing one of the sources of ECONYL nylon, together with the actress and climate activist Bonnie Wright and National Geographic explorer and creative conservationist, Asher Jay.

You can watch the full episode here.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.