watch kristen stewart in the first charlie's angels trailer

Photo via YouTube.

While it will certainly be hard to top the OG Charlie's Angels starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, if the first trailer is any indication, the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot might just do it. The film stars “Angels” Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, who put their lives on the line to prevent a powerful computer program from being weaponized.



The trailer opens with a very blonde, bewigged Stewart, who purrs “I think women can do anything,” right before she puts a scheming exec in his place (and punches him in the face). There are plenty of spy moves, fabulous disguises, and explosive “toys,” plus it features Noah Centineo as a “handsome nerd” (obviously!) and a new song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. Really, what more could we ask for?

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15. Watch the full trailer below.