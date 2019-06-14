humberto leon and carol lim are leaving kenzo

Humberto Leon and Carol Lim have spent the past eight years remaking Kenzo in their image — returning a sense of fun and inclusion to the house, and merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion. Their tiger sweaters, environmentally-minded shows, and award-winning films encapsulated the high/low aesthetic the duo have mined to great effect since they started OC as a store that celebrated fashion from around the world. Now, however, they will be stepping down from the French house following the Kenzo presentation during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on June 23. “Humberto and Carol consistently brought diversity and inclusion to the forefront at Kenzo,” Sylvie Colin, chief executive officer said to WWD. “Their collections, fashion shows, advertising, and special projects to engaged and galvanized a new generation of creatives.”





Some of the duo’s many legendary moments include collaborating with celebrity astrologer Susan Miller, making a film with Gregg Araki, as well as Spike Jonze and Carrie Brownstein, and putting Britney Spears in a campaign shot by Peter Lindbergh. Normal! We can’t wait to see what they get up to next, and wonder if the next creative director of Kenzo will serve as a bellwether for the industry in the same way that the duo’s appointment heralded a more inclusive casting, and contemporary price point, for luxury.