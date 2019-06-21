the final stranger things trailer is so damn scary

Stranger Things Netflix

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The final trailer for season three of Stranger Things is here and it looks like it could be a Hollywood action movie.

In the clip, we see all our faves, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) back together, as the town of Hawkins experiences more absolutely bonkers goings-on. The final moment of the trailer looks like it could have been lifted straight from Jurassic Park: clearly the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, are drawing from a 90s blockbuster aesthetic this season.

Don’t worry Winona fans, she also features in the trailer, as does David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper. We also catch a creep glimpse of Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove and, of course, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington.

Netflix also shared a short summary of the series:

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

Yikes! This blurb paired with the trailer has us counting down the days until Netflix drop the whole thing. And thankfully, that isn’t too long away. Stranger Things season three is set for release on 4 July. Better get ready to return to the upside down.

