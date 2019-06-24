Photo by Jackie Lee Young

Japanese Breakfast, Hatchie, House of Nod

When Michelle Zauner released Psychopomp in 2016, she thought it would be the only Japanese Breakfast record. Luckily, the indie-rock darling changed her mind and came out with an excellent sophomore album Soft Sounds from Another Planet, not to mention more recent singles “Essentially” and a “Head Over Heels” cover. She’s joined on stage by Hatchie, who just put out some new music herself, and House of Nod will play a DJ set.

On June 24, at Central Park SummerStage.

Lubaina Himid, Le Rodeur: The Cabin, 2017. Acrylic on canvas, 72 x 96 1/8 in (183 x 244 cm). Courtesy the artist and Hollybush Gardens. Photo: Stephan Baumann.

“Lubaina Himid: Work From Underneath”

The Tanzanian born and Uk-bred artist Lubaina Himid will debut an entirely new body of work at the New Museum, in what is her solo museum exhibition in the US. Himid’s work explores the influence of the African diaspora on British culture and encourages dialogue around ways to fight institutional discrimination. “The next generation of artists are already extremely clever about working together, making themselves more visible and taking on the establishment in a way that we could only dream of,” she tells i-D.

On June 26, at the New Museum.

LadyLand Festival

LadyLand is an outdoor queer music festival and Pride party taking over Brooklyn Mirage this weekend. Not only is the venue incredible, but the lineup includes a whole host of impressive performers including Honey Dijon, Rina Sawayama, Yves Tumor, Mykki Blanco, Pussy Riot, and Vox. It’s an intentionally queer space, though all are welcome, and the two-day event is hosted by Ladyfag, “New York City’s reigning queen of nightlife.”

On June 28 to 29, at Brooklyn Mirage.

Pride Island

To mark the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and conclude this years parade, NYC Pride presents two days of dazzling performances. Grace Jones is joined by Teyana Taylor, “set to give face and New York ballroom realness” to Saturday’s lineup. Pabllo Vittar and Kim Petras will also perform, while you can expect dazzling DJ sets from Johnny Dynell, Abel, and Morabito late into the night. Rumor has is Madonna will play a few songs to close out the event.

On June 29 to 30, at Pier 97.