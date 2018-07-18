harry styles paused a show to help a fan publicly come out to her mom

Everyone’s favourite chicken holder, Harry Styles, stopped mid-concert in LA this week to help a fan come out as gay to her mum. What a gem.

The fan, 18-year-old Grace (who has attended TEN Harry Styles shows this year, get in there Grace) made a sign saying, “I’m going to come out to my parents because of you!!!” and reader, Harry Styles did it for her.

Spotting the banner from the stage in San Jose, California, ol’ Hazza read the sign out loud and had a lovely chat with Grace, who told him that her mum Tina was currently four miles away in a hotel (which suggests Tina has also traveled to ten Harry Styles shows this summer. You legend, Tina).

With crowd control that only a Gucci-clad slowly-spoken, large-nostrilled boy from Holmes Chapel could muster, Harry commanded the crowd to silence before announcing to Grace’s mum; “Tina, she’s gay.”

“I was in complete shock when he acknowledged it because there were many other fans in the pit that night with signs,” Grace told Buzzfeed News.

"He's a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and he's made a lot of fans feel comfortable and proud to be who they are and I'm just one example of that."

Obviously just shouting it from the stage alone wasn’t enough to summon all the Big Dyke Energy in the room, so Harry then asked the entire crowd to join in and shout it with him -- and they told him to fuck off.

JK! They joined in and supported Grace. Come on, now.

Although rightly never feeling the need to publicly label his sexuality, Harry has always been a vocal supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community. At a Swedish show in April he asked the crowd to clasp their sweaty hands together, while he told them: “If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender -- whoever you are, whoever you want to be, I support you. I love every single one of you.”

His fans joined in the fun at a London show earlier this year by turning the entire O2 Arena into a rainbow flag with their phone lights.