About

    The VICEChannels

      news Wendy Syfret 30 January, 2017

      gucci's next campaign might only feature models of color

      The brand has posted a series of casting videos that could offer a hint about its pre-fall 2017 campaign.

      gucci's next campaign might only feature models of color gucci's next campaign might only feature models of color gucci's next campaign might only feature models of color

      Over the weekend, Gucci appear to have offered us a teaser of its pre-fall 2017 campaign. Taking to Instagram, the brand posted nine casting videos, all featuring models of color answering questions like, What does it mean to have a soul? And, What's your spirit animal?. While the brand have stated they're not offering any further information beyond the clips, The Cut has reported that casting for the project was done by the progressive Midland Agency, known for its work with Hood By Air and Eckhaus Latta.

      The brand has a history of using social media to hint at upcoming campaigns: Jared Leto and Helen Mirren both previously took over Gucci's Snapchat. Under Alessandro Michele's lead, Gucci has previously championed diversity by embracing gender fluidity across their shows and campaigns. Although, the house has also faced criticism in the past when it comes to racial diversity. Its fall/winter 16 campaign, Lost in Translation, and spring/summer 17 ads each only featured one model of color. On the runway things have been equally white: Fashionista reported that in its spring/summer 17 runway, only five of the 67 models who walked were non-white.

      But if these clips are any indication, things will be looking up in the new year.

      Credits

      Text Wendy Syfret

      Images via @gucci

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, gucci, instagram, casting, models of color, diversity, midland agency, alessandro michele

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features