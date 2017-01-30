gucci's next campaign might only feature models of color

Over the weekend, Gucci appear to have offered us a teaser of its pre-fall 2017 campaign. Taking to Instagram, the brand posted nine casting videos, all featuring models of color answering questions like, What does it mean to have a soul? And, What's your spirit animal?. While the brand have stated they're not offering any further information beyond the clips, The Cut has reported that casting for the project was done by the progressive Midland Agency, known for its work with Hood By Air and Eckhaus Latta.

The brand has a history of using social media to hint at upcoming campaigns: Jared Leto and Helen Mirren both previously took over Gucci's Snapchat. Under Alessandro Michele's lead, Gucci has previously championed diversity by embracing gender fluidity across their shows and campaigns. Although, the house has also faced criticism in the past when it comes to racial diversity. Its fall/winter 16 campaign, Lost in Translation, and spring/summer 17 ads each only featured one model of color. On the runway things have been equally white: Fashionista reported that in its spring/summer 17 runway, only five of the 67 models who walked were non-white.

But if these clips are any indication, things will be looking up in the new year.