grimes might be finishing her new album really soon

It's been nearly two years since Grimes released Art Angels, the art-pop auteur's fourth and most ambitious album to date. Art Angels still sounds like nothing else around, whether on mainstream radio or the DIY music scene in Montreal, and Grimes's long-awaited follow-up is going to be even more out-of-this-world. In an Instagram post, the multi-hyphenate Canadian creative revealed that she has been spending a lot of time in the studio working on new music. And while you can't expedite an opus, we're stoked to see she's even put a (rough) time frame on the forthcoming release.

"I kno [sic] i've been quiet lately - in the studio every day trying to legit make something you've never heard before," Grimes wrote. "unexplored sonic landscapes. i need another month or 2 of pure unadulterated creativity at which point i will begin finishing tracks. won't let u down."

Grimes has certainly kept busy outside the studio too over the past few years. In between directing videos for "Kill vs Maim," "Venus Fly," "California," and other standout tracks from the album that keeps on giving, she has launched an Instagram account for her visual art and made it onto Forbes's 30 Under 30 list.

Talking to a fan in the Instagram comments of her art account recently, Grimes gave an even bigger clue to what her new music might sound like. "i mean now that time is passing i see why people r so attached to the earlier works," she said of her 2010 debut and sophomore releases Geidi Primes and Halfaxa. "they sound like nothing else, and i'm realizing that my true goal is to make something that sounds like nothing else. i needed to make art angels to prove my skills but now i want to integrate the skills w the creative approach i took on earlier alvums [sic]." Whenever the new album comes, it will clearly be worth the wait.