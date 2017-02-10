grimes explains her interstellar ‘venus fly’ video, teases new album

Canadian dream pop pixie princess Grimes has just released an incredible and stimulating video for her new song "Venus Fly." The music video, which co-stars Janelle Monaé, takes the viewer on a trip to an alternate dimension where giant humanoids play with bubbles made of what the singer imagines the "christofilos effect" to look like. This song, which comes from her new album, speculated to be called It Me, features the same hallucinogenic sounds and vocals that made us first fall in love with her.

Claire Boucher directed, produced, and edited the video alongside Tidal, which is a first for the artist, who usually works with an independent label for projects like this.

In a quote from her Instagram, Grimes says, "This video really means a lot [sic] to me for many reasons...I put my whole heart and soul into this project; conceptualized, directed, edited, coloured and post-prod, nearly destroying my computer in the process lol...it is most assuredly not a realistic depiction, it's just a vision i've had in my mind for a while since i began studying the cold war earlier this year. thanks so much u guys for caring about our art."

Working with Janelle Monaé is also a first for the artist. Grimes said about Monaé, "I've been a huge fan of Janelle Monaé since she debuted. I've always admired her genre bending, groundbreaking art, sonically and visually. Collaborating with her was a dream come true..."

Janelle Monaé and Grimes in the music video for 'Venus Fly'

Collaborating with major artists is not a first for Grimes, who has worked with Blood Diamonds, Kreayshawn, and A$AP Ferg and has opened shows for Lana Del Rey, Florence and The Machine, and Skrillex.

Grimes's new album is expected to come out sometime in 2017. This album followers her stunning Art Angels, which came out in 2015. While we are eagerly waiting to hear every track from the new album, we can't stop listening to 'Venus Fly' and older tracks like Genesis and Oblivion.

