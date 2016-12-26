About

      photography i-D Staff 26 December, 2016

      grace pickering's year in photos

      The most exciting photographers of 2016 share glimpses of their year in images.

      My beautiful friend Tyler on Venice Beach from a little test shoot a few months ago. 

      Friend Jack Pullman (and banjo player Puppeteer) finding some shade under a tree in West Hollywood. 

      A smiley outtake from a shoot I did for Crack Magazine of the mighty jazz hero Kamasi Washington. It was a proud moment to have been able to photograph him, and an even prouder moment to have made him laugh!

      An outtake of the lovely Nancy Steiner for i-D.co, and her sweet pup who loved to be photographed!

      A self portrait before bed from February. 

      I shot a lot of documentary stuff in Venice this spring. This guy came up and asked me to take a photo of him in this blonde wig he'd just found. 

      A snap of my dear friends Kaitlin and Pedro back in September. They discussed their political views with me for a piece I did addressing view points of this year's US election.

      Musician Kyle McNeill at a rest stop on our way to the desert to shoot his music video.

      Spanto and his friends hanging out in the back of Babylon skate shop.

      Paying a visit to artist Michael Deyermond's home and studio. Here he is in front of just a few of his beautiful paintings. 

      The coolest Carter McNeill swaggering through his high school graduation. 

      Diane 'Pinky' Harman — the only woman running for mayor of Los Angeles this year — let me take her portrait outside Pink's hotdogs.

      My dear friend Tallulah lying on the bed in her old Hollywood apartment in the summer, a couple of months before moving out. 

      Credits

      Text and Photography Grace Pickering

