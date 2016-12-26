grace pickering's year in photos

My beautiful friend Tyler on Venice Beach from a little test shoot a few months ago.

Friend Jack Pullman (and banjo player Puppeteer) finding some shade under a tree in West Hollywood.

A smiley outtake from a shoot I did for Crack Magazine of the mighty jazz hero Kamasi Washington. It was a proud moment to have been able to photograph him, and an even prouder moment to have made him laugh!

An outtake of the lovely Nancy Steiner for i-D.co, and her sweet pup who loved to be photographed!

A self portrait before bed from February.

I shot a lot of documentary stuff in Venice this spring. This guy came up and asked me to take a photo of him in this blonde wig he'd just found.

A snap of my dear friends Kaitlin and Pedro back in September. They discussed their political views with me for a piece I did addressing view points of this year's US election.

Musician Kyle McNeill at a rest stop on our way to the desert to shoot his music video.

Spanto and his friends hanging out in the back of Babylon skate shop.

Paying a visit to artist Michael Deyermond's home and studio. Here he is in front of just a few of his beautiful paintings.

The coolest Carter McNeill swaggering through his high school graduation.

Diane 'Pinky' Harman — the only woman running for mayor of Los Angeles this year — let me take her portrait outside Pink's hotdogs.

My dear friend Tallulah lying on the bed in her old Hollywood apartment in the summer, a couple of months before moving out.