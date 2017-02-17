About

      grace neutral hits las vegas in search of an authentic tattoo experience

      Our favorite alien prince his the streets of Sin City to explore — and expose — the dark tattoo culture hidden behind the lights.

      Tattooing was once a radical act of self expression. Today it's not only acceptable but also an emblem of identity, memory, and even punishment. Tattoo artist Grace Neutral explores the communities and histories of rapidly growing global tattoo scenes around the world in her new VICELAND series Needles & Pins.

      Grace reluctantly heads to the Las Vegas tattoo scene to see if she can find an authentic experience in a place where you can buy a tattoo and a taco in the same shop. Here's the full episode now to preview now:

      Watch Needles & Pins on VICELAND on Tuesdays at 10pm.

