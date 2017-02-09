gosha and virgil are making new merch for daft punk

In the twenty or so years that Daft Punk has been improving our lives with their music, we've become accustomed to the duo's devotion to stylish everything. Now, Daft Punk is upping its own ante with the announcement of a pop-up store in February, which will selling limited-edition apparel made by fashion icons such as Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White's Virgil Abloh, Darkdron, Enfants Riches Deprimes, and New Era. In addition, the pop-up will also include a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography, and robot helmets, all on display for the first time.

And to make this even more like a rare unicorn sighting, the opening of the temporary store at Maxfield's in Hollywood will coincide with the duo's first live performance in years, alongside The Weeknd at the 59th Grammy Awards.

While there is no precise detail on what will be for sale, we know from the last round of 70s inspired posters and merch, that accompanied the release of Random Access Memories, that these guys do nothing by halves.

The store will be open from February 11-19.

