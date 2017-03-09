gigi hadid shoots zayn and adwoa for cool new versus campaign

As if Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid weren't perfect enough already, they've gone and created a campaign together especially for Versus. Shot by Gigi, the pop crooner is joined by our girl Adwoa Aboah in a series of sultry images set in an incredibly chic hotel room at Chateau Marmont.
Following in the footsteps of model-turned-photographer Kendall Jenner, Gigi stepped behind the lens (both iPhone and digital, we're told) to shoot this candid campaign. Of course Zayn's starring role shouldn't come as a surprise; not only is he her beau, he was also named last October as being one of Donatella's latest collaborators on a yet-to-be-revealed capsule collection for Versace's cool diffusion line.
"It was sick to work with Versus," says Zayn, "Donatella is a G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign. Looking forward to following up with my Versus collection that drops in June." So are we, Zayn, so are we.
Text Tish Weinstock
Topics:news, fashion, fashion news, gigi hadid, zayn, zayn malik, adwoa aboah, versus versace