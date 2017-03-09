gigi hadid shoots zayn and adwoa for cool new versus campaign

As if Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid weren't perfect enough already, they've gone and created a campaign together especially for Versus. Shot by Gigi, the pop crooner is joined by our girl Adwoa Aboah in a series of sultry images set in an incredibly chic hotel room at Chateau Marmont.

Following in the footsteps of model-turned-photographer Kendall Jenner, Gigi stepped behind the lens (both iPhone and digital, we're told) to shoot this candid campaign. Of course Zayn's starring role shouldn't come as a surprise; not only is he her beau, he was also named last October as being one of Donatella's latest collaborators on a yet-to-be-revealed capsule collection for Versace's cool diffusion line.

"It was sick to work with Versus," says Zayn, "Donatella is a G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign. Looking forward to following up with my Versus collection that drops in June." So are we, Zayn, so are we.