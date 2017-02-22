get the first look at i-D's family values issue!

The current political situation is dividing us. Coming together is now more vital than ever. If there is one positive to come out of Brexit and Trump it's a renewed sense of community. You can feel it in the air; it's palpable. From communities both online and off, to teams, tribes, and collectives, now is all about the families you build outside of your own flesh and blood, the people you gravitate towards because they share your outlook on life, your likes, your dislikes, your politics, your goals. While it's rare for one man or woman to change the world, a group can. So hold your loved ones close, and open your eyes and arms to new friends. There's power in numbers.

For young designers breaking into the industry today, collective thinking is more important than ever. Sarah Mower, Ambassador for Emerging Talent at the British Fashion Council, is always able to put life into beautiful perspective and her opinion piece on the importance of young designers building their own creative communities perfectly captures the zeitgeist of our times. We meet three designers — Eckhaus Latta, Koché, and Gypsy Sport — who have built their brands on the power of creative collaboration, and join them and their teams to discuss the benefits of teaming up with friends in fashion.

Just like the MTV videos he grew up watching (George Michael's "Freedom" case in point), Belgian-Italian designer Anthony Vaccarello has gathered an army of beautiful women around himself. To celebrate his debut collection for Saint Laurent, he discusses his vision for the future of the house with Anders Christian Madsen. And Mario Sorrenti and Alastair McKimm capture the industry's most in-demand girls, from cover girl Mica Arganaraz to Freja Beha, in his 80s-centric glamour.

Over in Russia, Gosha Rubchinskiy is redefining modern menswear, with his poetic band of Russian artists, musicians, and skaters. Forget divisive politics. He believes his new tribe of like-minded souls perfectly represents his homeland today. Also in this issue, Kim Gordon and Coco Gordon Moore chat mother-daughter relationships, That Girl Sussi brings New York nightlife to London, Sampha explores love and loss in his brilliant debut album Process, and The xx bare their soul with their third album, I See You. British designer duo Joe and Charlie Casely-Hayford — father and son — have kept it in the family since day one, and this season they branch out into womenswear, opening up their much loved tailoring to the girls.

Times may be tough, but we're tougher. The friends and like-minded people you surround yourself with create the spiderweb that holds you in place and in tough times like these, the support network to pull you through. We're stronger together.

Holly Shackleton, Editor-in-Chief