george michael documentary expected to air in 2017

One of pop music's most generous artists was prepping a giant gift for fans before he sadly passed away over the weekend. George Michael's official Facebook page announced in November that the treasured "Faith" and "Freedom 90" singer was working on a special Freedom documentary film. "He has discovered some incredible, unseen archive footage and is shooting additional interviews for the project so the film will now air in March 2017," the update read. "It promises to be a real treat for fans!" The documentary focuses on the period during which Michael was recording his second solo album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, a reissue of which was pushed back to coincide with the film release.

According to a new report on TMZ, Michael was pretty much done with the documentary. It's said to track his career rather than his personal life, and alongside the archival footage, features unaired interviews recorded over the long course of his singing career. Elton John, James Corden, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, and Ricky Gervais are among those expected to share memories of the indefatigable pop legend. Freedom is narrated by Michael himself and expected to air on Showtime in the U.S. In the meantime, look back on Michael's most fashionable music videos — from the aforementioned, supermodel-studded "Freedom 90" to the Thierry Mugler collaboration that caught the eye of Beyoncé's fiercest alter ego.