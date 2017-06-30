generous l.a. radio station offers to help give annie lennox her big break

When Annie Lennox was a young flutist with a fledgling band called Dragon's Playground in the late 1970s, she may have been excited to get a flattering letter from a Los Angeles radio station saying that the artist had "potential." But today, the 62-year-old Academy Award winner and four-time Grammy winner with multiple gold, platinum, and double-platinum albums under her belt as a solo artist as well as with The Eurythmics was understandably amused (and perturbed) to receive such a letter from "Kylie" at an unnamed station. Kylie kindly suggests that the woman VH1 called "the greatest white soul singer alive" may want to forward along an MP3, that program director "Glenn" might consider putting into rotation. How generous! Lennox posted the clueless note to her Facebook page for the lols, but also as an example of the kind of phishing that occurs regularly in the music industry.

Kylie mentions a sus-sounding "artist development firm" that might be able to help get Lennox's single off the ground. Writes Lennox, "Whilst it's obviously a bit of fun sharing the email I received telling me I had 'potential' sadly up and coming musicians are sent these kinds of scams every day. My digital team receive hundreds of them every year. I'd urge any new (or indeed established) artists to send that kind of email straight to your trash." Lennox (who has won a "Woman of Peace" award from the Nobel Laureates) clearly didn't post the letter to dumb-shame Clueless Kylie, but rather to warn other artists about what she calls the "very dodgy business indeed" of companies "asking for cash to upload your tracks."

Gumshoes in the comments section of Lennox's post have speculated that the radio station is KMIX Radio Los Angeles. Program director Glenn Eisner did not respond to our request for confirmation but we'll update this post if he does.

Incredible that OBE Dame Lennox was able to have an illustrious recording career, performing for the likes of Nelson Mandela and the Queen, without the help of Kylie, Glenn, and money farms like The Akademia (which another gumshoe guessed was the "artist development firm" in question).